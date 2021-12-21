President Hichilema’s Government has mistreated recalled Diplomats

…of treating diplomats like common criminals says Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

21.12.21 LUSAKA

President Hakainde Hichilema has set a bad precedent that shall lead to future diplomats being mistreated every time government changes says Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, the former representative of Zambia to Ethiopia and the AU.

In an interview recorded live for Prime TV, the former diplomat President Hichilema´s government blatantly breached the law by “evicting” senior diplomats such as Ambassadors without giving them due notice to wind up business as per law required.

“The manner in which diplomats including Ambassadors were recalled (by President Hichilema) was totally unfair and illegal,” said Ambassador Mwamba.



The former envoy now eyeing a political play ground said protocol requires Ambassadors for instance to bid farewell to host heads of governments in the same manner they presented credentials which was not the case for dozens of Zambian Ambassadors in order to set the tone for the in coming Ambassador that the two countries still enjoyed warm diplomatic relations.

“But the way Zambian diplomats was done as if they were common criminals packed and bundled out in total disregard to the simple regulation that requires the government to give them three months notice and pay in lieu of notice,” said Ambassador Mwamba.



He said “we are not asking for a favour in recalls from Mr Hichilema´s government we just ask that the law be applied equally and not selectively just to punish perceived enemies.”



The former diplomat whose name has been sounded off in the opposition PF leadership said what Mr Hichilema did has the potential of being repeated by others on his chosen diplomats when he loses power.



“These diplomats you see live in countries for a long time and you must bear in mind that some of them have loans with banks or with governments that ought to be planned before exit and cannot be bundled out like criminals, especially for a country like Zambia which is 57 years old.



The international community, locally and abroad still remain puzzled at how the Hichilema administration wantonly ignored the law and diplomatic decorum in sacking senior diplomats when he assumed power.

Some have described Mr Hichilema´s heavy handedness on diplomats and other perceived enemies as a personification of how vindictive he is for having stayed in opposition for 23 years.



Ambassador Mwamba who touted his 20 years experience in government as a public servant re affirmed that he now stands ready to throw his hat in the national political field of Zambia.

He is seen by many as the face of the “new PF” that is trying to rebrand and provide an alternative voice along with 61 legislators in parliament.



Ambassador Mwamba said it was also sad that despite the harsh immediate recalls the diplomats suffered, they have not been paid their dues up now since they returned compared to the fired Permanent Secretaries.



He also cautioned President Hichilema to not vindictively remove the sacked District Commissioners from the government pay roll until their dues are paid because doing so is illegal according to Zambian laws.

Source: Prime TV