PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP BASED ON INTEGRITY – PF MP MUNG’ANDU

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP BASED ON INTEGRITY – MUNG’ANDU



March 4, 2025



LUSAKA – Chama South Member of Parliament Davis Mung’andu has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to making decisions that benefit the Zambian people, describing him as a leader of integrity and honesty.



Speaking on 5FM, Mr. Mung’andu noted that many Zambians have been misled by long-standing misconceptions about President Hichilema, largely inherited from opposition narratives. He urged citizens to critically assess leadership based on actions rather than misinformation.





“We were told a lot of lies about the President whilst we were in opposition, and those lies have been indoctrinated. However, I came to realize that we should not inherit other people’s enemies,” Mr. Mung’andu said.





He stated that contrary to claims that President Hichilema would use his position for personal gain, his tenure has proven otherwise.



“They told us he was an evil, wicked man who would enrich himself when he became President, but the moment he got into power, we saw the opposite. He is a man you can trust. What he says is what happens,” he added.





Mr. Mung’andu highlighted the substantial increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a testament to President Hichilema’s credibility.



“When he said he would increase CDF, I did not believe it because, as the Patriotic Front (PF), we struggled to distribute even K1 million. But he released K24 million, later increased it to K28 million, and now it stands at K36 million,” he said.





Mr. Mung’andu, who has an economics background, admitted that he initially doubted how the government would fund the increased CDF but later understood that the funds came from savings previously misused by past leaders.





“I wondered where he would get the money for CDF, and I realized that it is the money our former colleagues were using to fly around and party,” he stated.



He further commended President Hichilema’s handling of the drought situation, noting that no one had died of hunger despite the challenges. He highlighted the implementation of social safety nets such as the Social Cash Transfer and the Cash for Work program, which have helped cushion vulnerable households.



Mr. Mung’andu also lauded the President’s success in managing Zambia’s debt crisis, emphasizing that the burden inherited from the previous administration would have taken decades to clear.





“The debt we left as PF would have taken 80 years to pay off, but President Hichilema has restructured and worked around it,” he said.





Mr. Mung’andu’s remarks add to the growing acknowledgment of President Hichilema’s governance approach, which prioritizes fiscal discipline, social welfare, and economic growth.



