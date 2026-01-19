“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SOUND AGRICULTURE POLICIES WORKING”- LEVY  NGOMA

“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SOUND AGRICULTURE POLICIES WORKING,” NGOMA



Sunday, Jan 18, 2026



Special Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema for politics, Hon. Levy Ngoma is elated at the improvement of maize production in the Northern Circuit.





And Mr Ngoma revealed that most farmers who supplied maize to the food reserve agency FRA had been paid and attributed this to the sound policies of the UPND government under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. Mr Ngoma said this after his visit to that Province where he had been on a working visit last week.

” Tabwelako ku kasama . Abemba anayamba kulima satin vichitemene system. There is serious maize product now in the Northern Circuit of Zambia,” he enthused.





” We honour God that laziness is being thrown out of bemba land! Hard work is being entrenched in the Northern Province as has always been in Eastern Province! He said in jest on his social media platform after his tour of duty.



