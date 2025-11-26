PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TONGA VICTIM CARD- Given Mutinta

By Given Mutinta

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TONGA VICTIM CARD



President Hakainde Hichilema stated during his news conference at State House that he is the target of criticism or hatred due to his Tonga or Southern heritage.





This is not the first time he has used the Tonga victim card. He also used it when he was visited by civil society organisations in June 2025 during the height of the standoff over Edgar Lungu’s burial arrangements, demonstrating a habit of deflecting legitimate scrutiny.





Every time he faces scrutiny over policy failures or executive decisions, he asserts that public dissatisfaction stems from ethnic prejudice, specifically due to his Tonga heritage or origin from the Southern Province.





This is not only misleading; it is also dishonest and represents tribalism itself.



Criticism directed at a government, regardless of the President’s origin, is a standard feature of robust democracy.





Kenneth Kaunda faced criticism for failures in state diversification; Frederick Chiluba was criticised for pains arising from privatisation; Levy Mwanawasa was criticised for unresolved structural issues; Rupiah Banda was criticised for prioritising short-term stability at the expense of long-term planning; Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu were criticised for fiscal deterioration; however, they never claimed that such criticisms or animosity were due to their ethnic background or region of origin, which would have constituted playing the tribal card.





When citizens or civil society organisations question President Hichilema’s failed economic policies, escalating cost of living, concerns about the illegal constitutional amendments that are not people-driven, or lying in parliament that 92% of debt has been restructured when only 42% has been restructured, or failure to end load shedding nearly five years after promising to do so within a year of taking office, these are policy issues, not ethnic slights.





To suggest that criticism of these areas is rooted solely in hatred because President Hichilema is Tonga misrepresents the nature of democratic engagement.



Accountability requires leaders to justify their actions based on their performance, not their immutable or ethnic characteristics.





When President Hichilema claims that he is criticised or hated because he is Tonga or Southerner, this is a misattribution of tribalism, a phenomenon in which a person believes they are being criticised because of their tribe, when in fact they are criticised as an individual for their poor leadership style, which has nothing to do with ethnic identity or region.





His tribal victim card undermines the democratic expectation that the highest office is answerable to all citizens irrespective of geography or tribe.



President Hichilema’s continuous invocation of tribal victimhood is inherently divisive and poses a significant threat to Zambia’s delicate social fabric.





National cohesiveness is based on the fact that President Hichilema represents the whole Zambian population, which is why in 2021, more than 100,000 votes were cast for him outside of the Southern province. If he was despised for being Tonga or a Southerner, he would never have received such votes beyond his home territory.



The President’s implied ethnic motivation for opposition or dissatisfaction validates and exacerbates pre-existing tribal fault lines.





This political tactic is particularly dangerous because it provides ammunition to actual tribal chauvinists who might use President Hichilema’s own framing to justify more extreme, identity-based political mobilisation as we go towards the 2026 elections.



His cyclical reinforcement of ethnic division clouds substantive political debate. Instead of addressing tangible issues such as genuine participation in the constitutional reforms or late payment of farmers, the political discourse becomes bogged down in defending or attacking ethnic identity.





President Hichilema must know better that democracy functions optimally when leaders willingly subject themselves to critique. When a President pre-emptively labels critique as tribal hatred, they signal an intolerance for the democratic process itself.



Accountability is not an act of malice; it is the mechanism by which the electorate ensures that the presidency serves the nation’s interests rather than the president’s personal or factional or party agenda.





Thus, President Hichilema’s tendency to attribute criticism of his governance to tribal prejudice is a counterproductive political manoeuvre. It obscures necessary conversations about policy efficacy and constitutional integrity. While recognising the existence of tribal politics in Zambia is crucial, weaponising this history to deflect accountability for present-day performance is strategically dishonest and democratically corrosive. True leadership demands confronting policy critiques head-on, demonstrating competence, and fostering a political climate where performance, not ethnicity or origin, dictates public assessment.





For the sake of Zambia’s long-term stability and democratic maturity, President Hichilema must stop the divisive practice of playing the tribal victim card and instead embrace the full weight of democratic accountability.