PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA TAKES SHAPE

In a significant development, the Chiwempala Market Shelter in Chingola is nearing completion, thanks to the efforts of the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. This project, fully financed through Locally Generated Funds, is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving community infrastructure and supporting local traders.





The project, divided into two phases, has seen a total investment of K5,656,888.14, with the first phase costing K2,817,578.24 and the second phase K2,839,309.90. This initiative will provide a conducive trading area for 443 marketeers, enhancing their daily operations and stability.





The completion of the Chiwempala Market Shelter will mark a new era for traders, providing them with a safe and comfortable space to operate. No longer will they be vulnerable to unfavorable weather conditions, which previously affected their comfort and operational efficiency.





