PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH TAKES SHAPE IN LUAPULA PROVINCE.



By Timmy



In a bid to unlock the economic potential of Luapula Province, President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND government has reaffirmed its commitment to developing the region’s rich agricultural resources. During a visit to the Green 2000 Farm in Luena farming block, Kawambwa district, President Hichilema emphasized the government’s determination to ensure citizens benefit from the province’s abundant water resources and fertile soils.



The Green 2000 farm, currently supporting 350 small-scale farmers, will serve as a production hub and training facility for local farmers. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to boost agricultural production and grow the economy.



President Hichilema’s leadership is driving efforts to unleash the economic potential of Luapula Province and improve the livelihoods of its people. With a focus on growing the economy and supporting local farmers, the UPND government is working tirelessly to create a brighter future for all Zambians.



WAGON MEDIA