PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION IN ACTION: KAZUNGULA COMMUNITIES EMPOWERED WITH SOLAR-POWERED AGRICULTURAL HUBS





21st May 2025

Kazungula, Zambia



In a landmark step towards climate resilience and rural transformation, two agricultural solar-powered irrigation systems have been officially handed over to the communities of Sichilimbana and Silishebo in Sikute Ward, Kazungula District. The initiative, funded by the Scottish Government through the Global Renewable Centre housed at the University of Strathclyde, was implemented by Builders Village Limited with technical support from the Zambia Renewable Energy Association (ZARENA).





Commissioned by Senior Chief Sekute, the project stands as a shining example of how collaborative development between government, traditional leadership, international partners and the private sector can yield tangible results. “This is a model of integrated development, water for crops, livestock, and livelihoods,” Chief Sekute remarked, praising the UPND Government’s policy direction for enabling such partnerships.





Kazungula District Commissioner Mr. Elias Siamibila hailed the milestone as Zambia’s first Village Economic Zone, a local industrial development concept complementing the broader National Economic Zones. “Thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema’s inclusive vision, we are seeing grassroots economic development like never before,” he said, applauding Builders Village CEO Dr. Sam Sichilalu for coordinating the initiative.





Representing ZARENA, Dr. Kakoma Chilala read a speech on behalf of Board Chair Prof. Joseph Mutale, underscoring the use of renewable energy as a game-changer in the fight against poverty and climate vulnerability. He reaffirmed ZARENA’s commitment to continue partnering with government to extend the model to more communities.





Area Councillor Mr. John Simulinda extended gratitude to the people of Scotland, promising to ensure the infrastructure is protected and used productively. “This is not just irrigation it’s food security, clean water and wealth creation for our people.”





Ms. Christine, Headwoman of Sichilimbana, saluted President Hichilema’s leadership for rallying all stakeholders to support local development. “This project is proof that when we unite under one vision, we can uplift even the most remote communities.”





This milestone echoes President Hichilema’s clarion call for all citizens, government, private sector, traditional leaders, civil society and international partners to work together in building a prosperous, resilient Zambia.