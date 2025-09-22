PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION IN ACTION: SADC AIR FORCES DELIVER LIFELINE TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE





By Timmy



Southern Province has become the stage for a remarkable demonstration of regional unity, humanitarian commitment, and visionary leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government.





Against the growing challenges of climate change, drought, and floods, President Hichilema has made it clear: no Zambian should be left behind. Guided by this principle, Zambia has mobilized its resources and worked closely with its SADC partners to ensure help is brought closer to the people right where it is needed most.





This is not just another exercise. Exercise Blue Lugwasho 2025 has gone beyond simulations, transforming into a life-saving mission for communities in Namwala and Maamba. What began as a regional disaster preparedness program has delivered food, clean water, and medical relief directly into the hands of vulnerable households—evidence of President Hichilema’s commitment to translate policy into tangible action.





Delivering Help Where It Matters



So far, over 1,000 bags of maize have been distributed in Namwala, with 200 more on the way before the end of the week. Boreholes have been drilled to ensure clean water access, while neglected infrastructure such as the Namwala runway has been rehabilitated and secured to remain functional during emergencies.





These efforts are a direct reflection of the President’s clear instruction that no stone must be left unturned when it comes to saving lives and supporting communities. By directing the Zambia Air Force, Zambia Army, and other security wings to integrate seamlessly with SADC forces, President Hichilema has demonstrated that leadership is not about rhetoric but about results.





Regional Unity, Local Impact



As Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Nyoni, explained during his inspection of operations: the mission is not about military drills but about relevance to the community. Under President Hichilema’s watch, Zambia is now leading the way in showing how security forces can remain people-centered, responding to real challenges faced by citizens.





The President has further emphasized the importance of regional solidarity. Through his leadership, Zambia has strengthened ties with SADC neighbors, ensuring that joint training and collaboration produce not only stronger armies but also safer, more resilient communities.





A President Who Delivers



What we are seeing in Namwala and Maamba is part of a broader pattern of delivery under the New Dawn Government. From unprecedented recruitment in the health and education sectors, to debt restructuring that has unlocked resources for development, to record-breaking infrastructure works across provinces President Hichilema has shown that Zambia is on a new path of progress, transparency, and accountability.





Call to Action



