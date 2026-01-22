PRESIDENT MAHAMA MOVES TO BUY NKRUMAH’S EXILE HOME — GHANA RECLAIMS ITS FOUNDING FATHER’S LEGACY!





President John Dramani Mahama just made a historic move that will send chills down every Pan-Africanist’s spine.





Ghana has opened talks with the family of Ahmed Sékou Touré to BUY the house where Kwame Nkrumah spent his final years in exile as honorary co-president of Guinea.





Let that sink in.



THE PAINFUL HISTORY:



In 1966, while Nkrumah was abroad, cowards staged a military coup and overthrew Africa’s greatest visionary. The man who gave Ghana independence, who dreamed of a UNITED Africa, was forced to flee his own country.





Guinea’s Sékou Touré opened his arms when Ghana’s traitors slammed the door. Nkrumah lived in Conakry until his health failed, then traveled to Romania where he died in 1972—far from the Ghana he liberated.





PRESIDENT MAHAMA, THIS IS LEADERSHIP!



By turning Nkrumah’s exile home into a heritage site, you’re not just preserving history—you’re RECLAIMING it. You’re telling the world that Ghana will NEVER forget the man who freed us. You’re saying that even in exile, Nkrumah’s vision lives on.





THIS HOUSE WILL STAND AS A REMIN

DER:



➡️ Of Pan-African brotherhood (Guinea sheltered Ghana’s hero)

➡️ Of resilience (even in exile, Nkrumah never stopped dreaming)



➡️ Of Ghana’s commitment to honor its true fathers





TO AFRICAN LEADERS:



THIS is how you honor legacy! Not through empty speeches, but through ACTION! Mahama is showing us what it means to respect the ancestors who fought for our freedom.





Nkrumah left Ghana in chains, but his spirit is coming HOME.



President Mahama, we salute you!