🌍🔥 PRESIDENT MAHAMA SIGNS EV DEALS – GHANA WILL BUILD CARS, NOT JUST BUY THEM 🇬🇭⚡🚗



Stop scrolling. This is the future of Africa happening RIGHT NOW in Ghana.





For decades, African countries only bought cars made outside the continent. President John Dramani Mahama just changed that forever.





Ghana has signed multiple China-backed electric vehicle agreements to build EV assembly plants inside the country. This is not just talk – land has already been acquired and development is far advanced .





THE DEALS:



⚡ Ghana’s Ministry of Trade signed an MoU with Shenzhen New Jekyll of China to establish an EV assembly plant



⚡PKA Export and Import (Ghanaian company) signed an MoU with Chinese companies Polyrocks and Sinovcle to establish an EV assembly plant in Accra





⚡Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is establishing a cutting-edge assembly plant dedicated to electric vehicles





THE NUMBERS:



➡️ Construction begins before the end of 2025, with initial production target of 5,000 vehicles annually, scaling to 20,000 units



➡️ Over 1,000 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs will be created





➡️ Ghana positioning itself as West Africa’s electric mobility hub



WHAT THIS MEANS:



✅ Jobs for ordinary Ghanaians factory jobs, technical work, and training opportunities





✅ Ghana spends LESS money importing fuel and used cars



✅ Cleaner transport = cleaner air and healthier cities





✅ Value created at HOME, not sent abroad



✅ Ghana will EXPORT electric vehicles to neighboring West African countries



Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed both parties agreed to establish an electric car manufacturing plant anchored on Ghana’s strategic lithium deposits meaning Ghana will use its OWN resources to build its OWN cars!





THE HONEST TRUTH:



➡️ Why should Africa only CONSUME what it cannot PRODUCE?



➡️ Why should our youth remain idle when skills can be built locally?



➡️ Why should the future always arrive late to our continent?





President Mahama is answering these questions with ACTION, not words.



While other African leaders talk about development, Ghana is BUILDING factories. While others import everything, Ghana is MANUFACTURING. While others wait for the future, Ghana is CREATING it.





This is not a small step this is a DIRECTION CHANGE for West Africa. Ghana is showing the continent what happens when leadership meets vision.