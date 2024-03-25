PRESIDENT MASISI OF BOTSWANA EXPECTED IN ZAMBIA ON A WORKING VISIT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana will undertake a Working Visit to Zambia from 26th to 27th March 2024.

This high level engagement is a follow-up to the Working Visit to Botswana by President Hakainde Hichilema in January 2024.

President Hichilema and President Masisi are scheduled to hold official talks in Livingstone on matters of mutual interest, focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between Zambia and Botswana in various sectors, which will be presided over by both Presidents. These agreements will further reinforce the foundation for fruitful collaboration and mutual growth between the two countries.

Among the engagements while in Livingstone, President Masisi will undertake a tour of one of Zambia’s tourist attractions, Mukuni Big 5, a wildlife conservation reserve located in Mukuni Village.

Botswana remains a strategic partner for Zambia, with longstanding relations between the two countries anchored on shared values and a common history.

This visit will offer a platform to reinforce the strong ties between the two countries while exploring new areas for cooperation in agriculture, trade, and tourism.

Additionally, it aligns seamlessly with President Hichilema’s bold Economic Transformation Agenda by providing avenues for valuable partnerships and joint ventures to bolster sustainable development.

President Hichilema has prioritized cooperation at regional level and the development of crucial infrastructure and processes, essential to improving trade facilitation and enhancing socio-economic integration.

To this end, President Masisi’s visit to Zambia will invigorate the existing ties and pave way for increased cooperation, reaffirming the commitment to promote common aspirations for development and prosperity.

President Masisi is expected to depart Livingstone immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION