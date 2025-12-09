President Mnangagwa Backs Warriors with US$400,000 for Morocco AFCON 2025 Campaign

President Mnangagwa Backs Warriors with US$400,000 for Morocco AFCON Campaign

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has injected US$400,000 into the Zimbabwe national football team’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

The announcement was made during a send-off dinner organised by ZIFA in Harare, where Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe, served as Guest of Honour.

According to The Herald, the Minister revealed that the financial support came directly from the President’s office. He emphasized that it was not drawn from public funds but specifically allocated for the welfare of the Warriors as they gear up for the Morocco tournament.

“Let me proudly inform you that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe injected a total of US$400 000 from his office, and not fiscus, for the welfare of our Warriors during AFCON,” he said.

Corporate Sector Called to Support the Warriors

In addition to the presidential contribution, Minister Sanyatwe urged the corporate world to step in and support the national team’s efforts ahead of the AFCON adventure. He highlighted football as a unifying force that transcends communities, ages, and social backgrounds across Zimbabwe.

“Football, woven into the fabric of Zimbabwean life, is played on dusty grounds, bare-footed, school fields, community beaches, and professional stadiums. It binds us together as Zimbabweans. Our responsibility as a nation is to ensure that no community and no child is left behind in the football journey,” Sanyatwe said.

Minister Sanyatwe Praises Presidential Commitment to Sport

The Minister also lauded President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership and steadfast support for sports in Zimbabwe.

He noted that the recently announced national budget reflects a commitment to youth empowerment, national unity, and athletic development.

“His Excellency, by investing in infrastructure, development programmes, and athletic welfare, has assured that our athletes are supported and that our national teams operate within an environment that encourages excellence,” said Sanyatwe.

New Warriors Jersey Unveiled Ahead of Departure

During the send-off event, ZIFA unveiled the new Warriors jersey, designed by local brand Warrior Pride, which the team will wear at AFCON 2025.

The national squad is scheduled to depart for Morocco on Tuesday, December 16, to face tough competition in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Egypt.