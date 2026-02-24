President Mnangagwa’s Gamble: Will Zimbabwe’s President Risk It All for Another Term?





By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing criticism for his government’s proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which critics say aims to extend his tenure beyond the constitutionally set two terms. The bill, which proposes sweeping changes to the constitution, including scrapping direct presidential elections, has sparked fierce opposition from Mnangagwa’s critics.





Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa claims Mnangagwa is aware of the dangers of prolonged incumbency without popular support, citing the downfall of his predecessor Robert Mugabe as a cautionary lesson. However, critics argue the bill is a power grab, and the proposed changes would undermine democracy and the constitution.





The bill has been met with legal challenges, including a Constitutional Court application filed by six war veterans, who argue the changes would prolong Mnangagwa’s incumbency and violate the constitution. Former British MP Kate Hoey has also condemned the bill as an “attack on democracy.-ZimEye