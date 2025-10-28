



President Mutharika wins praise for appointing female press secretary



Blantyre, October 28, Mana: The Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter has hailed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for appointing female journalist Cathy Maulidi as Presidential Press Secretary.





MISA Malawi Chapter chairperson, Golden Matonga, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that Maulidi’s appointment portrayed the president’s commitment to empowering women to high-ranking positions.





“It’s a first time for a woman to ascend to that position, we congratulate her, and also we congratulate the State President for making such a bold decision. Her appointment will be an encouragement to young girls to work hard and achieve their goals,” Matonga said.





He promised the newly appointed Press Secretary and her administration the Chapter’s support in making long-lasting reforms in promoting access to information and laws that govern the state broadcaster MBC to be independent.





On her part, Maulidi said she was grateful for the appointment, saying this was an honour to the media industry.



“My success in this new portfolio will depend on the support I will get from you colleagues in the media. For now, all I can say is that the Presidency is a brand that involves several key dynamics, so I need to understand those dynamics first,” Maulidi added.





President Mutharika has appointed Maulidi as his press secretary in exercise of his powers conferred upon him by the Constitution.





Historically, Cathy Maulidi is the first female Presidential Press Secretary in Malawi since independence in 1964.

Until her appointment, she was working with Times Group.