PRESIDENT OPTIMIST ABOUT ZAMBIA HITTING 3 MILLION TONNES COPPER PRODUCTION BY 2031



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichielma has expressed optimism that Zambia Will Hit 3 Million Ton Copper Target by 2031.



The Head of State acknowledged challenges like the energy crisis but emphasised that the mining sector remains resilient adding KCM & Mopani have recorded a 2,000% production increase, while Mopani has seen a 58% rise since resuming operations.



He has assured the nation that the government’s ambitious target of 3 million tons of copper production by 2031 is achievable.



Mr Hichilema adds that Mining firms are now paying suppliers and contractors within 30 days for services rendered.



He is of the view that the government is implementing measures to stabilise power supply and support the mining sector’s growth.



President Hichilema said this in a speech read on his behalf by mines and minerals development minister paul kabuswe during the extraordinary meeting of the international conference on the great lakes region in Lusaka today.



M&D