Sweet Like a Cupcake: President Ramaphosa Melts Hearts After He Ties Young Girl’s Shoelaces at Mall (Watch)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warmed hearts after a video of him tying a young girl’s shoelaces at a local mall went viral on social media.

Ramaphosa Captured on Camera Tying Down Little Girl’s Shoe

The touching sweet moment, which was captured on camera, occurred during a visit to a busy mall, where the President was seen engaging with members of the public.

As crowds gathered around him, many asked for pictures. President Ramaphosa told the crowd he would only be taking pictures with elderly people and children.

While chatting with one young girl, he noticed that her shoelaces were undone. Without hesitation, the President gently placed his bag and phone on the ground, went down and tied her shoelaces.

Charmed by the heartwarming moment, the surrounding crowd reacted with delight, letting out a loud “Awww” as they captured the sweet moment on their phones.

After completing the heartwarming gesture, President Ramaphosa smiled, waved to the crowd, and continued walking casually.

Viral Video Charms Hearts

The video of the President’s kind gesture quickly gained traction online. Many netizens expressed how touched they were by the President’s humility and fatherly nature.

Some users affectionately referred to him by his popular nickname, “Cupcake”, expressing that the gesture was consistent with the soft-spoken, fatherly persona he is often associated with.

Check out some of the reactions:

@zamadlamini_mzizi:

Yena u sweet u cupcake shem!

@khomotjom;

sweet like a cupcake.

@bhellzmlamla:

Nchoo cupcake…He is definitely a father b4 anything else

@mamutsusimabaso:

That is so humbling, a very good father indeed

@wavinya

Awww He is a kind loving soul.

And here in Kenya the presidents security would have shoved that kid away like a criminal .