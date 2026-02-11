PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA PULLS SOUTH AFRICA OUT OF DRC AFTER DECADES OF SACRIFICE



President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially withdrawn South Africa’s entire peacekeeping force from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ending nearly three decades of military presence under the UN mission.





The decision comes after mounting pressure following soldier casualties and the need to “realign resources” back home.





Over 700 South African troops will exit the DRC before the end of 2026, leaving a critical gap as M23 rebels continue seizing territory in eastern Congo. After 27 years of sacrifice and service, Pretoria says it’s time to bring its soldiers home.





Is this the end of South Africa’s pan-African peacekeeping legacy, or a necessary pivot?



The timing has sparked debate across the continent.