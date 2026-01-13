President Ramaphosa Will Step Down Peacefully, No Coup or Force Like Previous Leadership Transitions- Gwede Mantashe

📰 Gwede Mantashe Assures South Africans: President Ramaphosa Will Step Down Peacefully, No Coup or Force Like Previous Leadership Transitions 📰





ANC veteran Gwede Mantashe has publicly assured the nation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will leave office in an orderly and proper manner when the time comes. Speaking to the media, Mantashe emphasized that unlike some of South Africa’s past leadership transitions — which were marked by coups, forced resignations, or political turmoil — Ramaphosa’s departure will follow constitutional processes and democratic principles.





Mantashe highlighted that stability in leadership is crucial for the country’s economic growth, social cohesion, and political confidence, especially as South Africa navigates complex issues such as local government reform, crime reduction, and economic transformation. He also underlined that the ANC is committed to ensuring that power transitions are peaceful, transparent, and respect the will of the people, sending a strong message against political interference or undemocratic tactics.





This assurance comes amid speculation about future leadership changes, with some critics drawing comparisons to the abrupt exits of former presidents who faced pressure to step down. Mantashe’s statement aims to calm nerves, reinforce political stability, and restore public trust in South Africa’s governance.





📌 Why It Matters: A peaceful and orderly transition not only strengthens South Africa’s democracy but also reassures investors, civil society, and international partners that the country remains committed to law, order, and constitutional norms.





👏 South Africans can take comfort in knowing that, according to Mantashe, the next leadership changes in the country will be by the book, without chaos, and in full respect of democratic processes.