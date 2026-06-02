President Samia Suluhu departs for Russia

Samia Suluhu departs for Russia

President Suluhu Wrote 👇🏿

Today, I departed the country for the Russian Federation on a state visit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

This is the second such visit by a President of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the historic visit by the Father of the Nation, Julius Nyerere, in October 1969.

This visit is particularly important as we prepare to begin the implementation of Tanzania’s National Vision 2050, which calls for greater participation from the private sector.

We will hold discussions with our hosts aimed at strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors that directly impact the lives of our citizens.

In addition, we will participate in business and investment forums to promote the opportunities available in Tanzania, while also expanding market access for Tanzanian products in Russia.

📸 Samia Suluhu Hassan