President Tinubu has signed into law a bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of judges by 300 percent

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law a bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country by 300 percent. The judicial office holders’ salaries and allowances bill, which was passed by the Senate in June, will allow the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to earn N64 million annually.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 13, the Special Adviser to the president on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, said Tinubu’s signing of the bill marks his “unwavering commitment” to the welfare of Nigeria’s workforce.

“This extraordinary move underscores Mr President’s absolute prioritization of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000. In a demonstration of his visionary leadership and deep compassion for the Nigerian people, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON has once again affirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation’s workforce by assenting to the revised Salaries and Allowances for Judicial Office Holders. This landmark decision reflects Mr. President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve. By prioritizing the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr President is not only reinforcing the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new standard for leadership that truly values the hard work and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers. Under President Tinubu’s administration, the welfare of our workers has become a central pillar of national progress. His visionary policies continue to uplift the lives of millions, ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld and that those who serve our nation are justly rewarded. This assent is a clear testament to Mr. President’s tireless efforts to build a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria, where every worker is empowered to contribute to the nation’s greatness. As we look to the future with hope and determination, Mr. President remains steadfast in his mission to champion initiatives that deliver fair compensation, improved working conditions, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

Lado lauded Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, and Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, for their “patriotic commitment” to improving the welfare of Nigerians.