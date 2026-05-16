PRESIDENT TRUMP EMPHASIZES STRONG RELATIONSHIP WITH XI AS KEY TO TRADE WINS FOR AMERICAN FARMERS AND MANUFACTURERS





President Trump highlighted the power of personal diplomacy with China’s President Xi Jinping.





“I think the most important thing is relationship. It’s all about relationship,” Trump said. “I have a very good relationship with President Xi, and with China.”





He explained why it matters: “And it sounds like something that doesn’t mean anything but it’s everything in deal making. And problems we’ve solved — the two of us have solved a lot of problems… that somebody else would maybe done very badly with. We solve a lot of problem over years.”





Trump pointed to concrete results: “Trade has been strong. We’re getting a lot of soybeans for our farmers. There’s a lot of things happening with the farmers.”





On major commitments: “He committed to 200 Boeing big ones, 777s and 737s and a lot of big beautiful Boeing planes. Two hundred — that is a lot.”





He added: “With commitment if they do good job. I told this to Boeings, General Electric. We are going to go General Electric engines which great. If we can get up to 750…”