President Trump is “Serious” About Wanting to Go to Heaven

President Donald Trump said that helping end the Russia-Ukraine war could be his way into heaven. He admitted he is “at the bottom of the totem pole” when it comes to his chances of getting there.

“I want to try and get to heaven, if possible,” Trump said during a Fox & Friends interview. “I hear I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.” He laughed before adding that achieving peace in Ukraine might help him earn his place.

Trump tied the idea of diplomacy to divine reward, suggesting that saving lives through negotiations could strengthen his spiritual standing. He presented his role as peacemaker as part of a higher purpose.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was not joking about the remarks. She stated that “the president was serious” in connecting peace efforts with his hope of entering heaven, according to WBLS.

The remarks quickly drew attention. Critics, former aides, and political observers questioned whether the comments signaled deeper concerns, citing Trump’s recent public appearances, energy levels, and overall health.

Groups such as the Lincoln Project and American Bridge 21st Century highlighted his “bottom of the totem pole” remark, linking it to speculation about his mental sharpness and stamina.

In recent months, Trump has leaned more on religious language. After surviving an assassination attempt last year, he said he was “saved by God” and often invokes divine guidance when discussing global conflicts.

He continues to present himself as a “mediator-in-chief,” citing his involvement in conflicts in the Middle East and South Asia, though many of those claims remain disputed. He also ties his pursuit of recognition, such as the Nobel Peace Prize, to his hope for spiritual validation.