🚨 Breaking News: President Trump Issues Dire Warning to Iran Threatens “Force That Has Never Been Seen Before” if Attacks Escalate

Washington, D.C. — March 1, 2026

In a sharply worded statement posted on Truth Social this morning, President Donald J. Trump directly addressed Iran amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The President wrote:

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

The warning comes as U.S. and Israeli forces continue major combat operations against Iranian targets, following reports of Iranian retaliation plans and ongoing regional strikes.

This marks the latest in a series of strong presidential messages as the situation remains fluid.