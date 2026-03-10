President Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran: Don’t Touch the Strait of Hormuz



President Donald Trump has delivered a no-nonsense ultimatum to the Iranian regime amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. In a powerful statement that’s sending shockwaves through global markets and reassuring allies, Trump made clear that any attempt to disrupt oil flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz will trigger devastating American retaliation.





Trump declared: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them.”.





This comes as Trump has already moved decisively to protect global energy security, with the U.S. Navy escorting tankers and pushing to reopen the vital waterway after Iranian threats caused temporary disruptions and price spikes. His tough stance underscores America’s commitment to energy dominance and preventing rogue regimes from holding the world hostage.





The message is simple and unapologetic: America will defend free navigation, crush threats to our economy and allies, and end Iran’s ability to terrorize global oil routes once and for all. Strength works. Weakness invites chaos. Trump is choosing strength.