🚨PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST GAVE IRAN 48 HOURS. OR “ALL HELL WILL RAIN DOWN.” Iran War, Day 36. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…





1. PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST GAVE IRAN 48 HOURS. OR “ALL HELL WILL RAIN DOWN.”



On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran has 48 hours to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz before “all Hell will reign down on them.”





Iran’s military responded by calling the ultimatum “helpless” and “stupid” — and warned that if Iran’s infrastructure continues to come under attack, “the gates of hell will be opened upon you.”



Two countries. Both threatening hell.





2. THE MISSING AMERICAN PILOT WAS FOUND. HERE IS HOW CLOSE IT CAME.



U.S. forces located and evacuated the missing weapons systems officer who had been unaccounted for after the F-15E was shot down over Iran.





Two senior U.S. officials and multiple regional sources confirmed the rescue to Fox News.



The pilot spent over 24 hours inside hostile Iranian territory with civilians hunting him for a $60,000 bounty and local guns trained on American rescue helicopters overhead.





3. IRAN REVEALED IT USED A BRAND NEW AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM TO DOWN THE F-15.



Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command announced it used a new air defense system, not previously revealed to shoot down the American fighter jet, along with three drones and two cruise missiles.





A spokesperson said:



“The enemy should know that we rely on new air defense systems built by the young, knowledgeable, and proud people of this country, unveiling them one after another in the field.”





4. IRAN FIRED CLUSTER MUNITION MISSILES NEAR ISRAEL’S MILITARY HEADQUARTERS IN TEL AVIV.



On April 4, an Iranian missile strike hit in the vicinity of the IDF’s HaKirya headquarters in Tel Aviv.





The missiles carried cluster bomb warheads banned by more than 100 countries scattering smaller bomblets over a wide area, posing severe risks to civilians long after the initial attack.





5. THE U.S. AND ISRAEL STRUCK IRAN’S PETROCHEMICAL HEARTLAND. 5 KILLED.



U.S. and Israeli forces struck two major petrochemical facilities in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, the Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone, one of Iran’s largest industrial complexes, and the state-run Bandar Imam petrochemical complex, which produces chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, polymers, and industrial products.



At least five people were killed and dozens wounded.





6. A PROJECTILE LANDED AT THE PERIMETER OF IRAN’S BUSHEHR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. ONE KILLED.



A projectile landed near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, killing a security guard,



Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed.



Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company said nearly 200 of its staff members have evacuated the facility.





7. MORE THAN 30 IRANIAN UNIVERSITIES HAVE NOW BEEN STRUCK.



Iran’s science minister said more than 30 of the country’s universities have faced direct attacks during the war.



Among the latest was Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, one of Iran’s most prestigious institutions, hit on April 4.





8. GAS AT THE PUMP IN AMERICA HIT $4.10 A GALLON. UP 12 CENTS IN ONE WEEK.



The average price of gasoline in the United States climbed to $4.10 a gallon, a 12-cent increase from just the week before, according to data from AAA.



Brent crude has already surged more than 60% since the war began on February 28.



60% in 36 days. And nobody is talking about what happens if the Hormuz deadline is not met on Monday.





9. INDIA JUST BOUGHT OIL FROM IRAN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS.



India purchased oil from Iran for the first time in years, confirmed by its oil and natural gas ministry, as the ongoing war continues to roil global energy markets.





10. THE HUMAN TOLL. OVER 2,076 IRANIANS DEAD. 30+ UNIVERSITIES HIT. 1,300 KILLED IN LEBANON.



At least 2,076 people have been killed and 26,500 wounded in Iran since the war began on February 28.





In Lebanon, at least 1,001 people have been killed and more than one million Lebanese nationals, one sixth of the entire country — have been displaced.

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Wars always end. The damage they leave behind never fully does.



This is Day 36.



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(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)