President TRUMP SLAMS NIGERIA AGAIN



Former US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Nigeria, calling the country “a disgrace” over what he describes as the government’s failure to protect Christians from extremist attacks.





Speaking on a US radio show, Trump repeated his threat to consider military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria if authorities don’t “do more” to stop violence targeting Christian communities.





His remarks echo a rising narrative in US right-wing circles claiming Christians in Nigeria are uniquely targeted despite the country’s long, complex history of conflict, where both Christians and Muslims have suffered heavy losses from various armed groups, including extremists, bandits and separatist militias.