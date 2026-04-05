BREAKING: President Trump tells Iran “open the f***** Strait of Hormuz, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell.”



President Trump just unloaded on the Iranian regime with a no-holds-barred warning: reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately or watch your power plants and bridges get turned to rubble.





In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump declared Tuesday “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” in Iran, vowing there will be nothing like it if the mullahs keep choking the vital waterway. “Open the f***** Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” he wrote, capping it with a pointed “Praise be to Allah.”





This is classic Trump: straight talk, zero tolerance for weakness, and a clear message that America will not let radical Islamists hold the world’s oil lifeline hostage. The Strait of Hormuz moves about 20 percent of global oil trade. Iran’s effective blockade has already spiked energy prices and threatened economies worldwide. Enough is enough.





Trump’s earlier ultimatums gave Iran every chance to stand down and make a deal. Instead, they’ve doubled down with threats and disruption.

Now the clock is ticking. If Tehran refuses to free navigation, U.S. forces stand ready to hit critical infrastructure hard, starting with the biggest targets.

Iran’s regime has a simple choice: open the strait and survive, or keep playing games and lose everything. The ball is in their court, but time is almost up.



HT TKL