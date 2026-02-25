Breaking News : President Trump Warns Iran Is Developing Ballistic Missiles Capable of Reaching the U.S. Mainland





In a stark warning during his State of the Union address tonight, President Donald Trump declared that Iran is actively working on long-range ballistic missiles that could soon strike the United States homeland.





The President stated: “They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”





This comes amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, ongoing nuclear negotiations in Geneva, and a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, including multiple carrier strike groups positioned for potential action. U.S. intelligence has previously assessed that Iran does not yet possess operational intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the continental U.S., but could pursue such capabilities in the coming years if it chooses to advance its program.





Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy to resolve Iran’s nuclear ambitions but reiterated: “I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon.”





Source: The Hill (reporting on Trump’s State of the Union address, February 25, 2026)



Additional corroboration from AFP/BSS News and other outlets covering the address.