President William Ruto says soon or letter International awards Grammy will be held in Kenya.





Here’s what to know about Grammy African Awards

Africa has a rich history of Grammy Award winners and nominees. The continent’s music industry has gained global recognition, with various artists winning prestigious awards in different categories.





Notable African Grammy Winners:



– Miriam Makeba (South Africa): The first African artist to win a Grammy Award, she won Best Folk Recording in 1966 for her collaborative album with Harry Belafonte.





– Ladysmith Black Mambazo (South Africa): With 17 nominations and 5 wins, this legendary group is one of the most decorated African artists in Grammy history.





– Burna Boy (Nigeria): Won Best Global Music Album in 2021 for “Twice as Tall,” marking a significant milestone for Nigerian music.





– Tyla (South Africa): Won Best Global Music Performance in 2024, becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy Award.





– Tems (Nigeria): Won Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her contribution to “Wait For U” and Best African Music Performance in 2025 for “Love Me JeJe”.





– Angelique Kidjo (Benin): A five-time Grammy winner, Kidjo is known for her dynamic voice and advocacy for African culture and social issues.





– Wizkid (Nigeria): Won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” in 2021, highlighting the growing influence of Afrobeats globally.





– Black Coffee (South Africa): Won Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2022 for “Subconsciously,” showcasing the diversity of African music.





– Soweto Gospel Choir (South Africa): Won multiple Grammy Awards for their contributions to world music, reflecting the rich musical heritage of South Africa.





– Ali Farka Toure (Mali): A three-time Grammy winner, Toure was celebrated for blending traditional West African sounds with global genres .





President William Ruto us set to bring Grammy awards performance to Africa.



_ Kenyan Eye