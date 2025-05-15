PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS HAVE A DUTY TO DRIVE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGAINST BUREAUCRACY AND INERTIA- State House

PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS HAVE A DUTY TO DRIVE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGAINST BUREAUCRACY AND INERTIA

Thursday 15th May 2025



Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House



Presidential Advisors bear a critical responsibility to engage government agencies and private sector stakeholders to drive the rapid implementation of national development programmes. It is surprising therefore, that some consider such engagement as inappropriate and interference. How can advisors effectively serve the President without direct interaction with the entities responsible for executing his vision? How can they provide informed counsel without a clear understanding of operational realities on the ground?





The role of Presidential Advisors is not ceremonial. It is dynamic and action-oriented. It demands active oversight, continuous engagement, and a commitment to translating presidential directives into tangible outcomes. To restrict this engagement is to undermine the advisory function and impede Zambia’s development.





Zambians voted overwhelmingly for transformative change, entrusting President Hakainde Hichilema to deliver progress with urgency. Yet, entrenched bureaucracy, administrative lethargy, and a culture of resistance among some officials threaten this mandate. In certain institutions, we encounter defeatist attitudes that stifle reform:





“I’ve been here for 20 years; this won’t work.”

“They found us here, and they’ll leave us here.”

“These are the rules, and they cannot change.”





Such mindsets are not just obstacles, they are threats to national progress. They perpetuate inefficiency, foster corruption, and entrench systems that prioritise personal gain over public good. Rigid, opaque processes create fertile ground for corrupt practices, while resistance to change often masks vested interests that sabotage the collective good.





President Hichilema is championing a bold reform agenda to dismantle these barriers. His administration has slashed bureaucratic delays, making Zambia more attractive to investors. Previously, securing investment licenses for job-creating projects could take over two years, but now these processes are completed in under three months. In critical cases, the President has directed agencies to work tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to ensure projects align with legal requirements and move forward swiftly.





Yet, progress is not universal. When development falters, the public rightly holds the President accountable, while bureaucrats who obstruct reform often evade scrutiny. Resistance frequently stems from entrenched interests. For example, the President inherited a system that resisted establishing a local fertilizer manufacturing plant, favouring costly imports that enriched a few while inflating agricultural costs. Defying opposition, he prioritised the plant’s completion. Today, Zambia meets domestic fertilizer needs and exports to the region—a testament to decisive leadership.





Similarly, in the energy sector, the President is pushing for local power generation to address the electricity deficit. Yet, some officials advocate for continued reliance on expensive imports, delaying licenses for renewable energy projects. In such instances, Presidential Advisors must step in. Not to ‘meddle’, but to ensure accountability, remove bottlenecks, and align actions with the President’s democratically mandated vision for a self-sufficient Zambia. Thanks to these efforts, alternative energy projects are now taking root right across the country.





Bureaucracy and rigidity are not synonymous with order or protocol. They are enemies of progress. Unchecked, they breed corruption, stifle innovation, and delay the benefits of development that Zambians deserve. Presidential Advisors are not passive observers; they are enablers of transformative change. Through relentless engagement, they ensure speed, transparency, and delivery. Development delayed is development denied, and Zambia cannot afford to wait.



PLEASE EXPECT MORE PHONE CALLS AND ENGAGEMENTS FROM US!.