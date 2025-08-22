PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN THE ZAMBIA WE WANT PARTY SET FOR SEPTEMBER 2025





By Muhabi Lungu



The Zambia We Want Party (ZWW), at its meeting of the National Leadership Council (NLC), held in early July 2025 decided to hold elections in order to bring Permanency to the NLC, and give it Cohesion and the required Legitimacy towards effective preparations for the Party’s participation in the Presidential and General Elections of 2026.





In this regard, the Party has invited a number of reputable and independent institutions in the country that will comprise an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC); an umpire outside the control of the Party or any of the respective aspirants for leadership positions





The NLC already agreed on the rules and regulations that will govern the electoral process in conformity with the Party Constitution. The electoral guidelines will be made available to the general public. It is the objective of ZWW to conduct an Open, Transparent, Free and Fair selection process that upholds democratic norms and standards. Every member of the party is eligible to participate.





The elections are planned to be held in the first half of September 2025. The exact dates shall be set by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Furthermore, the IEC will consult with the Head of the Party, who is not eligible to contest as a Presidential candidate.





*Ideological Framework*



The Party wishes to emphasise that the process of unveiling its Manifesto and Constitution to the public was deliberately done before elections, to ensure that the aspiring and subsequently elected Presidential Candidate and the leadership must pay allegiance to the core beliefs, values and principles of the Party. This is intended to guarantee that no single individual shall override the institutional and Constitutional integrity of the Party.





*Commitment to a United Opposition Front*



Finally, the selection of its leadership is being conducted in view of the Party’s continued commitment towards the idea of being part of a viable United Opposition Front for the Presidential and General Elections for 2026.





MUHABI LUNGU

Party Spokesperson

The Zambia We Want Party



20/08/2025