PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT BRIAN MUNDUBILE (BM8) HITS THE GROUND AS CENTRAL, COPPERBELT TEAMS ARE ANNOUNCED.





Lusaka – Tuesday, 6 January 2026 (Smart Eagles)



Presidential Aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile (BM8)’s campaign teams for Central and Copperbelt provinces have been unveiled.





Addressing the media today, BM8 Campaign Team Member Hon Davies Chisopa announced that Amon Chisenga will lead the main campaign body on the Copperbelt, with the Women’s League being led by Dorothy Mukupo while the Youth Wing will be headed by Don Mungulube.





He said each provincial team will comprise 72 members, a structure aimed at strengthening coordination and grassroots mobilization.





For Central Province, Hon Chisopa stated that the main campaign will be headed by Billy Sichamba, the Women’s League by Dorothy Ng’ambi and the Youth Wing by Elias Silumba.





He added that campaign teams for the remaining provinces will be announced in due course.





Hon Chisopa has since warned against the intimidation of campaign members stating that the Patriotic Front Constitution does not prohibit members from supporting a candidate of their choice.





He said that internal democracy must be respected as the party prepares for its elective conference.





“Do not allow yourself to be intimidated. Last year in October, the PF Central Committee resolved that the party would proceed to a conference in November. This was later rescheduled to take place this year. In the meantime, we have continued to mobilize and have extended our campaigns to the grassroots,” he said.