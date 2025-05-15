PRESIDENTIAL DELIVERY UNIT HALTS COMMISSIONING OF MUCHINSHI SECONDARY SCHOOL 1 BY 3 CLASSROOM BLOCK



BY GLORIA SHAWA



The Presidential Delivery Unit has halted the Commissioning of a 1 by 3 Classroom block at Muchinshi Secondary School, constructed under the Constituency Development Fund CDF due to poor quality works in some areas.





Muchinshi Secondary School was scheduled for Commissioning on Friday this week by Chingola Constituency Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga.





But the team led by Copperbelt Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga said the works done are not impressive and that the Contractor should work on errors made.





Speaking when he inspected various CDF-funded projects in Chingola Constituency, Mr Kamenga expressed disappointment that some of the CDF projects in Chingola Constituency were not of good quality.





He stated that it is disappointing to note that some Contractors had no project plans on site, which is compromising the quality of work.





Mr Kamenga expressed concern that the increased CDF allocation was not being utilized effectively and questioned why council engineers were not inspecting projects to monitor progress.



He was however impressed that the projects were delivered on time and procured at the right Price.





Mr Kamenga has since directed that contractors redo the work and urged Chingola Municipal Council to ensure that projects meet the required standards before being commissioned.





Meanwhile Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi said his Office has taken note of concerns raised by the Presidential Delivery Unit and will work on areas of need.





Among the projects Inspected was the Chiwempala Maternity Annex, Kasompe Admission Block, Chiwempala Police water reticulation and Muchinshi Secondary School 1 by 3 Classroom block.



RISE FM NEWS



Chingola Municipal Council