FORMER Lusaka archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the PF are crybabies because they are being treated the way they treated people when they were in power.

Archbishop Mpundu adds that the former ruling party is an experienced political party and should therefore lead the opposition, speak up and not become crybabies.

“The opposition should not be crybabies. They should instead speak up. You have the voice to speak for yourselves now. They should speak for themselves as they treated other people the way they are being treated now,” he said when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme on Sunday evening.

Archbishop Mpundu said the arresting of PF officials was not a witch-hunt, but that those arrested are being followed for what they did.

He however noted that what was done in the PF was currently happening in the new dawn government.

“There is no witch-hunt here, as there are people who are being prosecuted for what they did. The investigations must be done and wrongdoing must be punished,” Archbishop Mpundu said. “But everything should be done according to the law. Two wrongs do not make a right and there is need to follow the law when prosecuting people.”

He added that there was need to ensure the heads of state were prosecuted when they are still in power because presidential immunity was impunity glorified.

Archbishop Mpundu said no one should be above the law, not even the Head of State.

“When you talk about presidential immunity, in my opinion that is impunity that is glorified. No one should be above the law, not even the Head of State. People should face prosecution when they are still in power like other countries do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu noted that the new dawn administration promised Zambians what they could not do.

He said they did not lie but thought they could do, and later realised they could not do it.

Archbishop Mpundu said there was need to give more time to the new dawn government to work on the promises they made.

“Removal of subsidies by government is a bitter pill that had to be swallowed. These are sacrifices that are supposed to be made. On the promises made to the Zambian people, government did not lie. They thought they could do it but realised that they couldn’t do it. There is need to give them more time,” said Archbishop Mpundu.