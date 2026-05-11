🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Presidential Race Machinery Activates as Candidate Preprocessing Begins Nationwide

Zambia’s 2026 electoral machinery has formally moved into a new phase, with the preprocessing of 100 presidential supporters commencing across provincial centres ahead of next month’s nominations for the August 13 general election.

In Lusaka, the exercise is being conducted at Civic Centre’s Nakatindi Hall under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, marking one of the final administrative stages before candidates officially file nominations.

The process experienced early delays after the Zambia Wake Up Party led by Howard Kunda failed to appear at its scheduled 09:00 hours slot. The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia Party under Charles Chanda had also not presented its supporters by the scheduled 10:00 hours timeframe.

Attention later shifted to other formations and more visible contenders.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s Zambia Must Prosper successfully completed the preprocessing exercise, with supporters undergoing verification procedures before the arrival of the Forum for Democracy and Development team linked to Brian Mundubile.

Also expected to undergo the process were the Movement for Economic Emancipation led by Given Mwenya Chansa and the Christian Democratic Party under Daniel Pule.

The preprocessing exercise, though administrative in nature, carries significant political symbolism. It offers an early glimpse into organisational preparedness, mobilisation capacity, and operational discipline among presidential hopefuls in what is shaping into one of Zambia’s most crowded presidential contests in recent history.

Under Zambia’s electoral framework, aspiring presidential candidates are required to present and verify supporters from across the country before formal nominations are accepted. The exercise is designed to ensure compliance with constitutional and procedural requirements ahead of the campaign period.

With Parliament nearing dissolution and political alliances still shifting, the atmosphere around preprocessing centres increasingly resembles an unofficial soft launch of the national campaign season.

Supporters, party officials, and election observers have begun closely watching turnout patterns, coordination levels, and the visibility of competing camps as indicators of momentum heading into the formal nomination stage.

The broader political backdrop remains fluid.

While the ruling United Party for National Development enters the race with structural advantages and consolidated red bases across Southern, Western, North-Western and Central provinces, the opposition remains fragmented across multiple camps, with over 25 presidential aspirants reportedly paying nomination fees.

As preprocessing continues across the country, the focus is no longer theoretical.

The election infrastructure is now active.

© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu