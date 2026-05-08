PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORTERS PRE-PROCESSING SCHEDULE OUT, CHITALU CHILUFYA ON PF



By Mutinta Hamusankwa



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has released the schedule for the provincial pre-processing of presidential supporters ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





According to the schedule shared by the ECZ, the exercise will run from Monday, May 11th to Friday, May 15th, 2026, at various provincial centres across the country.





A total of 26 aspiring presidential candidates are expected to participate in the exercise, among them President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development, Chitalu Chilufya of the PF, Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile on FDD, Makebi Zulu on Resolute Party, Fred M’membe on Socialist Party, Kelvin Bwalya Fube on Zambia must Prosper and independent candidate Given Katuta, among others.





The Commission says the schedule only reflects aspiring candidates who have expressed interest and does not imply that nominations have been validated.



ECZ has further stated that validation of nominations will be conducted by the Returning Officer from May 18th to 22nd, 2026.





The electoral body has also reminded aspiring candidates that nomination papers must be accompanied by adoption certificates signed by both the President and Secretary General of the sponsoring political party, as reflected in the records of the Registrar of Societies.





ECZ has warned that failure to comply with the requirements may result in the invalidation of nomination papers.