Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro spoke over the phone.





The leaders exchanged views on the further development of the friendly relations between Russia and Venezuela in light of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation that entered into force in November 2025.





Vladimir Putin expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and reaffirmed his support of the policies of the Maduro government aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty amid growing external pressure.





Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the consistent implementation of joint projects in trade and the economy, energy, finance, culture and humanitarian affairs, and other areas.



#RussiaVenezuela