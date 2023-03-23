Press Statement By Hon. Chushi Kasanda On The Decisions Made By Cabinet At The 5th Cabinet Meeting Held On Monday, 20th March, 2023

PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 5TH CABINET MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 20TH MARCH, 2023.

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 5th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2023, on Monday, 20th March, 2023, at State House, to deliberate on policy and legislative matters.

During the meeting, Cabinet made the following decisions:

1. Approved the Establishment and Formalisation of the Presidential Delivery Unit

Cabinet deliberated on the creation of a Presidential Delivery Unit within the Government system. Cabinet observed that there was need to create the Unit, as a matter of urgency, in order to help accelerate the implementation of high–priority programmes and projects that deliver lasting benefits to Zambians.

These programmes will focus on the key objectives of delivering economic and social improvements to the people of Zambia; creating a united and prosperous country with equal opportunities for all citizens; and ushering in an era of good governance and prudent economic management that will foster accelerated development across the country. Cabinet further indicated that the Presidential Delivery Unit will not take away the normal gazette functions of Government institutions but will work closely with all respective ministries, provinces, and implementation agencies to provide technical support, and on the overall, to fast-track the implementation of government programmes and projects for the good of the citizens and the nation at large.

2. Approved Bills for Publication and Introduction in Parliament

The three (3) Bills approved are as follows:

(a) The Zambia Institute of Valuation Surveyors Bill, 2023.

Cabinet approved, for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting, “The Zambia Institute of Valuation Surveyors Bill, 2023.” The objectives of this Bill are to provide for the registration of valuation surveyors and regulate their practice and professional conduct; continue the existence of the Valuation Surveyors Registration Board and re-name it as the Zambia Institute of Valuation Surveyors and re-define its functions.

Further, Cabinet resolved that there is need to repeal and replace the Valuation Surveyors Act, Chapter 207 of the Laws of Zambia, so as to align the Act to the changing dynamics in the practice of valuation surveying; the changes in the property market environment valuation surveyors operate in; and to align the Act to the current trends and practices in valuation surveying activities.

(b) The Human Rights Commission Bill, 2023.

Another Bill approved, for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting, is “The Human Rights Commission Bill, 2023.” The objectives of this Bill are to provide for the membership; functions; operations and financial management of the Human Rights Commission; and repeal and replace the Human Rights Commission Act of 1996.

Cabinet agreed that the current Act is inadequate in dealing with many issues, therefore, there is need to repeal and replace the Act in order to align it with the Constitution and the Emoluments Commission Act, No. 1 of 2022, and to also comply with the United Nations Paris Principles relating to the status of National Human Rights Institutions, thereby, strengthening the operations of the Human Rights Commission.

(c) The National Prosecution Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Cabinet also approved, for publication and introduction in Parliament, “The National Prosecution Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.” The objectives of this Bill are to amend the National Prosecution Authority Act No. 34 of 2010, so as to revise the composition of the Board and provide for its functions. The amendment of the Act will ensure diversity in the composition of the Board in line with the principles of good corporate governance.

3. Approved Policies.

During the Meeting Cabinet approved three (3) Policies as follows:

(a) Revised National Decentralisation Policy.

Cabinet approved the Revised National Decentralisation Policy and its Implementation Plan for the period 2023-2027. Cabinet is aware that Zambia developed the first National Decentralisation Policy in 2002, which was later revised in 2013, with the view to promote a decentralised and democratically elected system of governance.

However, this time around, the revision of the National Decentralisation Policy has been necessitated by the need to actualise socio-economic transformation and empowerment of communities to effectively participate in sustainable local development, especially with increased financing by Government at lower levels through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Through this Policy, the Government seeks to seriously and fully devolve exclusive functions of the Local Authorities currently performed by the Central Government to the Local Authorities with matching resources. Selected concurrent national and provincial functions shall also be transferred to the district level, accompanied by appropriate resources.

(b) National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

Another policy approved by Cabinet is the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy and its Implementation Plan. Cabinet considers the fisheries and aquaculture sector strategic to the agricultural transformation; food and nutrition security; employment creation; and a source of livelihood in various communities. As such, it is important to address the growth in the aquaculture subsector and emerging issues such as aquatic animal health, climate change and introduction and translocation of invasive species.

It is on this premise, therefore, that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy has been developed so as to provide a framework to govern the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country for economic development.

(c) The National Infrastructure Policy and its Implementation Plan.

The third policy approved by Cabinet, during the Meeting, is the National Infrastructure Policy and its Implementation Plan.

This Policy, going forward, will provide strategic direction and guidance on the development and maintenance of economic and social infrastructure in a coordinated and sustainable manner. The Policy will also contribute towards attaining a well-developed and maintained infrastructure through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) model of financing in line with the Vision 2030, and further, facilitate the alignment of the country’s infrastructure development agenda with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) whose Vision recognises infrastructure as a facilitator of intra-regional trade and economic growth.

4. Approved Legislation in Principle.

Cabinet approved, in principle, two (2) legislative matters as follows:

(a) The Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Cabinet approved, in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Public Procurement Act No. 8 of 2020.

It has been noticed that the current law has some weaknesses such as low participation of both local and citizen bidder due to various restrictions, multiple and unnecessary approval levels. In view of the foregoing, Cabinet has decided that the new law should address the red-tape, and limitations in oversight in order to enhance the efficiency and benefits accruing to citizens from public procurement.

It is envisaged that the proposed amendments to the legislation will bring about a more effective, efficient, citizen-friendly and transparent public procurement system. The amendments to this law will also facilitate the smooth implementation of projects under the Constituency Development Fund.

(b) National Planning and Budgeting (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Cabinet also approved, in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020, in order to include provisions that will strengthen integration of the development planning and budgeting processes.

In 2014, Government formulated the National Planning and Budgeting Policy to promote coordination of national planning and budgeting functions and provide for the processes, procedures and institutional framework for the development, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation of development plans and budgets. Subsequently, in 2020 Parliament enacted the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020, which provided for an integrated national planning and budgeting process whose objective was to strengthen accountability, oversight and participation mechanisms in the national planning and budgeting processes.

However, several concerns have been noted by stakeholders which, if left unaddressed, will limit the extent to which the intentions of the law can be achieved. Cabinet, further, is of the view that, like the Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the National Planning and Budgeting (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is also important when it comes to service delivery by Government using the Constituency Development Fund at Constituency and District levels.

5. Approved Hosting of the 2023 Digital Government Africa Summit

Cabinet approved the hosting of the 2023 Digital Government Africa Summit to be held from 5th to 7th September, 2023. The Summit will mainly be financially supported by the African Brains.

The Summit is designed to bring together leading international Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution providers, investors, and ICT Ministers to meet and discuss the implementation of digital government from across Africa.

This followed a Cabinet resolution that Zambia should, as a way of promoting tourism, host as many regional and international conferences and meetings as possible.

6. Approved Appointment of Board Members for the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPC).

During the same Meeting Cabinet approved the appointment of a five (5) members of the Board of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in accordance with Section 67 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act No. 24 of 2010.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is a Statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, established with a unique dual mandate to protect the competition process in the Zambian economy and also to protect consumers. Under the CCPC, there is the Competition Tribunal which is an independent adjudicative body established in terms of Section 67 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act No. 24 of 2010. The function of the Board of the Tribunal is to hear any appeals made to it under the CCP Act or any other law. The Board members are vested with the responsibility, inter alia, of adjudicating on regulatory applications, making determinations, and issuing orders.

7. Noted Zambia’s improvement on the World Ranking in the 2022 Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI).

Cabinet noted Zambia’s upgraded ranking on the World Ranking in the 2022 Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI). According to the 2022 Electronic Government Survey Report, Zambia has made tremendous improvements in the EGDI from 0.4242 in 2020 to 0.5022 in 2022. Its ranking has been elevated from 148 to 131 out of the total of 193 countries. With this progress, Zambia joins the high Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI) group.

Cabinet observed that the improvement in the ranking demonstrates how the interventions by the Government of the Republic of Zambia in advancing Electronic Government are improving service provision for citizens.

8. Confirmed Zambia’s Co-hosting of the 2nd Summit for Democracy for the African Region from 29th to 30th March, 2023.

During the Meeting Cabinet also deliberated on the upcoming Second Summit for Democracy that Zambia will be co-hosting with the Government of the United States of America for the African region, to be held from 29th to 30th March, 2023 under the theme: “Free, Fair and Transparent Elections as the foundation of Democratic Governance.”

Cabinet agreed to co-host the 2nd Summit for Democracy for the African region in order to demonstrate Zambia’s unwavering commitment to strengthening democracy, promoting respect for human rights, and the rule of law as shared responsibilities, within the country and the region.

Cabinet further agreed that African countries have a lot to learn from the Summit for Democracy as it focuses on addressing the challenges that especially young democracies face, as well as utilising opportunities that exist to strengthen and build democracies around the world.

9. Approved the 2023 Voluntary National Review for The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Cabinet also appreciated that, as a country, Zambia will present its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the July, 2023, High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). The 2023 Voluntary National Review presents an opportunity for Zambia to reaffirm its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals on the international stage and to once again demonstrate leadership on this important agenda.

The Voluntary National Reviews have the potential of strengthening the institutional mechanism for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) monitoring and assessing alignment with national policy processes.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

22nd March, 2023