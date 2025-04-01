PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ROBERT CHABINGA, ACTING PF PRESIDENT AND LEADER OF OPPOSITION



I wish to categorically dismiss the purported expulsions of PF Members of Parliament announced by Mr. Miles Sampa. Let it be clear that these actions, lacking any legitimate authority, are nothing more than a desperate attempt by an expelled member to assert control; a control that, by all rights, he no longer possesses.





Mr. Sampa, having already been expelled from the party, has no locus standi to dictate or expel anyone else. It is regrettable that he chooses to engage in actions that betray the very values of unity and discipline he claims to uphold. I call on him to reflect and have a sense of shame for these regrettable actions.





Furthermore, Mr. Sampa’s actions border on contempt, as they are sub judice to matters currently before the Constitutional Court, among them where PF Secretary General Mr. Morgan Ng’ona has sued the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Attorney General for their failure to act on Mr. Sampa’s expulsion. He must therefore be advised not to bite what he cannot chew.





We wish to place on record that while other brother probably thought the former ruling party was for sale to the highest bidder, we are working hard to ensure the PF focuses on championing a developmental agenda and providing alternatives to the party in power. The PF we seek to build is one that is a vehicle for positive energy as a proposition of new ideas to advance this country’s development agenda.





The PF remains committed to genuine dialogue, reconciliation, and unity, and we will not be swayed by such illegitimate measures. The voices of the people, represented by duly elected and appointed members, must continue to be heard without interference from those who no longer serve the party’s interests. PF is an open church, and we remain ready to forge links with progressive forces in the nation.





Hon. Robert Chabinga

Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President and Leader of Opposition