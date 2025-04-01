PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ROBERT CHABINGA, ACTING PF PRESIDENT AND LEADER OF OPPOSITION
I wish to categorically dismiss the purported expulsions of PF Members of Parliament announced by Mr. Miles Sampa. Let it be clear that these actions, lacking any legitimate authority, are nothing more than a desperate attempt by an expelled member to assert control; a control that, by all rights, he no longer possesses.
Mr. Sampa, having already been expelled from the party, has no locus standi to dictate or expel anyone else. It is regrettable that he chooses to engage in actions that betray the very values of unity and discipline he claims to uphold. I call on him to reflect and have a sense of shame for these regrettable actions.
Furthermore, Mr. Sampa’s actions border on contempt, as they are sub judice to matters currently before the Constitutional Court, among them where PF Secretary General Mr. Morgan Ng’ona has sued the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Attorney General for their failure to act on Mr. Sampa’s expulsion. He must therefore be advised not to bite what he cannot chew.
We wish to place on record that while other brother probably thought the former ruling party was for sale to the highest bidder, we are working hard to ensure the PF focuses on championing a developmental agenda and providing alternatives to the party in power. The PF we seek to build is one that is a vehicle for positive energy as a proposition of new ideas to advance this country’s development agenda.
The PF remains committed to genuine dialogue, reconciliation, and unity, and we will not be swayed by such illegitimate measures. The voices of the people, represented by duly elected and appointed members, must continue to be heard without interference from those who no longer serve the party’s interests. PF is an open church, and we remain ready to forge links with progressive forces in the nation.
Hon. Robert Chabinga
Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President and Leader of Opposition
Ahh this issue is confusing who is the President of PF? So Mr Sampa has been masquerading all these days? He has been saying he is President.
Go Chabinga. You’re a man
This ka kunkubiti known as Chabinga is so annoying.
Vote for change in 2026.
Just like you… So irritating!
Chabinga you are a member of UPND just like Nevers Mumba,Batuke Imenda,Amos Chanda and there are more; why bother about PF?
HH loves all of you, including your clone Sampa. The Bemba saying : “ abapushi taba temwana”is definitely applicable here.
Miles Sampa is a joker who has been having secret meetings with ECL to sale the PF in exchange of money.where have you heard of president and secretary general????it’s like being boss chairman and CEO of a company.