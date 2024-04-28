PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CORNELIUS MWEETWA, MP ON HONOURING DR. KENNETH KAUNDA

As the country celebrates Kenneth Kaunda Day tomorrow, 28th April, 2024 under the theme, “KK@100, Celebrating the Life of a Legend,” Government urges members of the public to reflect on and uphold the values that the late former First President of Zambia, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, embodied throughout his life.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was not merely a leader; he was a beacon of unity, peace, and resilience. His steadfast commitment to fostering harmony and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds is a legacy that continues to inspire all.

On this special day dedicated to honouring his memory, Government emphasises the importance of remembering Dr. Kaunda’s tireless efforts in promoting peace in the country. His principles of tolerance, forgiveness, and compassion remain vital pillars of the country’s progress.

Humanism as a national value taught the youth hard work, community service and need to take care of the vulnerable in society. The One Zambia One Nation Moto remains as a true beacon of unity and peace today under the New Dawn Administration just as it was under Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

As a nation, we must strive to uphold these values in our daily lives, working together to build a more harmonious and prosperous Zambia. Let us seize this occasion to renew our commitment to peace and unity, ensuring that Dr. Kaunda’s legacy remains a guiding light for present and future generations.

May we all take a moment to reflect on his teachings and strive to make our nation a better place for all.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

27th April, 2024