PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CORNELIUS MWEETWA, MP ON THE COMMEMORATION OF 2024 LABOUR DAY

As Zambia joins the global community in observing Labour Day, slated for Wednesday, 1st May 2024, Government wishes the workers across various sectors nationwide a truly memorable and meaningful celebration.

It is Government’s expectation that workers will turnout in large numbers to commemorate this important day, that draws attention not only nationally but also globally to the indispensable contributions of workers in driving progress.

Under the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, Government remains steadfast in its commitment to valuing and prioritising the welfare of the workforce in national development, ultimately elevating the standard of living for all Zambians, including the hardworking labour force.

As we commemorate Labour Day, let us unite with renewed determination and a shared purpose, working towards making Zambia an even better place to call home.

Furthermore, on this day, we urge the media to regard itself not solely as gatherers and conveyors of information but also as integral participants, alongside workers, in shaping the trajectory of the nation’s future.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

30th April, 2024