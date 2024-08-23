PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 16TH CABINET MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 20TH AUGUST, 2024.

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 16th Cabinet Meeting at State House on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, to deliberate on policy and legislative matters aimed at improving the general living standards of the people.

Cabinet made the following policy decisions:

Legislative Matters:

(a) The Cyber Security Bill, 2024 and The Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024.

Cabinet approved in principle, the introduction of the Cyber Security Bill, 2024 and The Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024, to repeal the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and separate the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes Act of 2021, into two separate Bills namely, the Cyber Security Bill, 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024.

The objectives of the Cyber Security Bill, 2024 are to establish the Zambia Cyber Security Agency; provide for the protection of critical information and critical information infrastructure; provide for cyber security in the Republic; continue the existence of the Central Monitoring and Co-ordination Centre; and provide for the regulation of cyber security providers.

In the case of The Cyber Crimes Bill, 2024, the objectives of the Bill are to make provision for criminalising of illegal acts related to computer systems and information communication technologies; provide for the protection of persons against cyber-crimes; and provide for child online protection.

Cabinet has realised that the current legal framework, the Cyber Security and Cyber-Crimes Act of 2021, is inadequate in providing comprehensive security in the cyber space as a result of lack of dedicated institutions to administer the issues relating to cyber security contrary to international best practices. Further, the current legal framework is inadequate in providing comprehensive criminalisation of illegal acts relating to computer systems and information communication technologies and the protection of persons and children against cyber-crimes.

(b) The Insurance and Pensions Institute of Zambia Bill, 2024.

Cabinet approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to provide for the legal framework on the establishment of the Insurance and Pensions Institute of Zambia.

Currently, the Insurance and Pensions Institute of Zambia is registered under the 2005 Societies Act, Chapter 119 of the Laws of Zambia. The new legislation will, therefore, establish the Insurance and Pensions Institute of Zambia as a Statutory body, that will effectively regulate, supervise and enforce professional conduct, ethics, and continuous professional development.

Once enacted into an Act of Parliament, the Act will provide a legal framework to accredit its professional qualifications on the National Qualifications Framework, which will lead to creation of a pool of financial sector professionals and ensure adherence to the industry’s ethics and code of conduct. Further, this will contribute to the integrity and stability of the Pensions and Insurance industry.

(c) The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Cabinet also approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Factories Act Cap. 441 of the Laws of Zambia, 1967, so as to bring the legislation in line with international best practices, to account for the changes that have taken place in occupational safety and health practices over time, as well as to take into consideration new and emerging threats in workplaces such as climate change and ratified International Labour Organization’s Conventions No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health and No. 187 on Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health.

Cabinet has realised that the enforcement of occupational safety and health legislation in Zambia has faced several challenges as the legislation is outdated and not in line with the changes that have occurred in workplaces and factories.

(d) The Industrial and Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Cabinet also approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Industrial and Labour Relations Act, Chapter 269 of 2008 of the Laws of Zambia, in order to provide clarity on legal provisions that have posed practical challenges in the implementation of the Act and align it with the practical needs of the labour market and current industrial relations trends in the country.

The objectives of the Bill include among others, to revise the criteria for registration of trade unions; revise the criteria for registration of federations of trade unions and federations of employers’ organisations; revise the criteria for the registration of employers of eligible employees; and revise the composition and quorum of the Tripartite Consultative Labour Council.

Cabinet has indicated that, given that productive labour is an engine for sustainable economic growth, it is necessary for the Act to be amended to enhance decent jobs, overall job creation and sustainable enterprise development and further provide a clearer industrial and labour relations legal framework for employer-employee rights and obligations at the workplace.

(e) The Occupational Health and Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Cabinet also approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS ) Act No. 36 of 2010, so as to align it to Article 199 of the Constitution of Zambia.

The amendment, once enacted, will result in a reduction in occupational accidents and diseases in the country, create a safe work environment and healthy workforce, thereby positively impacting productivity. Further, the amendment of the OHS Act will not only provide benefits to the relevant recipients of the occupational health services, but will holistically benefit the individual, the environment in which the individual operates, the society in which the individual lives and thus the Republic as a whole.

(f) Ratification of The Protocol Relating to An Amendment to The Convention on International Civil Aviation Article 3bis.

Cabinet approved the ratification of the Protocol relating to an Amendment to the Convention on International Civil Aviation Article 3bis, in order to comply with the Chicago Convention and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SRPs).

Since the adoption of the Protocol, about 161 – ICAO Member States, have ratified Article 3bis including Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and South Africa.

Ratifying the Protocol and domesticating it through the amendment of the Civil Aviation Act No. 7 of 2012, will demonstrate Zambia’s commitment to upholding ICAO – SPRs on aviation safety and security and improve its effective implementation of SPRs (which is a measure of a State’s safety oversight capability).

(g) The Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Serious Aircraft Incidents Investigations) Regulations, 2024.

Cabinet also approved the issuance of the Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Serious Aircraft Incidents Investigations) Regulations, 2024.

Currently, there are no regulations outlining the conduct of aircraft accident investigations. The Statutory Instrument, therefore, seeks to expand on the general provisions in the Civil Aviation Act, 2016, to enable Zambia to comply with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), particularly ICAO Annex 13.

Issuance of the Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Serious Aircraft Incidents Investigations) Regulation, 2024 will, enhance the operations of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board; ensure Zambia is in compliance with International Standards and Recommended Practices; and advance civil aviation safety.

Zambia domesticated Articles 26 and 37 by the enactment of the Civil Aviation Act, 2016. Following the enactment of the Civil Aviation Act, 2016, significant progress has been made in the full establishment of the AAIB. However, the lack of Regulations to guide the operations of the Institution has necessitated the issuance of these Regulations.

(h) Statutory Instrument No. 129 of 2011 (Amendment) (The Immigration and Deportation Act (General) Regulations).

Cabinet approved amendment of Statutory Instrument No. 129 of 2011 (The Immigration and Deportation Act (General) Regulations) in order to, among others, improve internal security in the country, harmonise transit permit fees with other neighbouring countries and enhance trade as well as regional and international cooperation by including Chongwe, Chililabombwe, Kalumbila, and Maamba as internal immigration office controls as well as Lonshi and Lumi Border Controls as Ports of Entry; revising downwards transit permit fees for international truck drivers; and waiving visa requirements for some countries.

(i) The Tobacco (General) Regulations, 2024.

Cabinet approved the issuance of The Tobacco (General) Regulations, 2024 in order to fully operationalise the Tobacco Act No. 10 of 2022.

The Tobacco Act No. 10 of 2022, was enacted to strengthen the legal framework for the regulation of the Tobacco industry in the country. The Act repealed and replaced the Tobacco Act Cap 266 of 1966. Following the enactment of Tobacco Act No. 10 of 2022, it was deemed necessary that new Tobacco Regulations be developed to provide further guidance to the various players in the tobacco value chain.

The regulations provide guidance on a number of issues such as the procedure and manner for registration of tobacco growers, licensing of various players such as buyers, graders, sales floors and sales floor managers. The regulations further provide for the returns to be filed by grower’s procedures for the sale of salable tobacco on sales floors, storage and packaging of saleable tobacco among others.

Declaration of Kafue Flats as a Beef Special Economic Zone.

Cabinet, in order to enhance economic growth in the country, approved the declaration of the area along the Kafue Flats extending from Kafue to Itezhi Tezhi districts as a Beef Special Economic Zone, in order to commercialise livestock production thereby raising productivity among livestock farmers in the area.

Cattle rearing along the Kafue flats has been practiced since time immemorial using traditional animal husbandry practices as opposed to modern business-like management practices. As a result, productivity and production has been much lower than the potential. The practice is susceptible to poor animal nutrition for much of the year except during the rainy season when pastures are green and readily available. In addition, cattle disease incidences are high because of not strictly adhering to animal dipping and regular administration of the required vaccines for the animals.

Cabinet is convinced that the proposed Beef Special Economic Zone will result in increased beef production, attract investment in the areas, such as meat processing, milk processing, fodder/stock feed production and tanneries which will assist in accelerating industrialisation and contribute to economic growth, job creation, increased export receipts and generation of tax revenues.

Declaration of Agro-Special Economic Zones.

Cabinet also approved the declaration of the proposed pieces of land as Agro-Special Economic Zones (SEZs), in the areas that will be identified in Ngabwe, Mpongwe, Lufwanyama, Masaiti and Kafulafuta Districts in Central and Copperbelt Provinces.

The Agro-Special Economic Zones, are therefore, expected to promote the economic fortunes of the Central and Copperbelt Provinces, by boosting dormant areas. The areas are anticipated to attract investments in crop production, manufacturing and processing and hence become a hub for agricultural activities. The initiative is also expected to contribute to overall food security, enhance tax revenue, expansion of the country’s export base and overall economic growth.

Open Government Partnership.

Cabinet also approved the invitation for Zambia to join the Open Government Partnership (OGP), before the onset of the 2024 Africa/Middle East Regional Meeting scheduled to take place on 26th to 29th August, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, at which the country is expected to be welcomed to the Partnership.

The Open Government Partnership is a global partnership championing the fight against corruption and promotion of transparency and accountability for good govrenance. Zambia was invited to join following the country’s qualification and invitation to join the Partnership upon enacting the Access to Information Act No. 24 of 2023, a pre-requisite for joining the Forum.

The Open Government Partnership was founded in 2011 by eight Heads of States, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States of America. The 14 – Member Countries from Africa including Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Tunisia with the Kenyan Government currently, serving as the Partnership’s Lead-Chair.

Combined Twentieth, Twenty-First and Twenty-Second State Report on the Implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Cabinet also approved the combined Twentieth, Twenty-First and Twenty-Second State Report on the Implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, in line with Zambia’s obligations under Article 9 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Every United Nations Member-State that has ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination is required to prepare and submit a National Report on the implementation of the Convention to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination setting out legislative, judicial, administrative or other measures adopted and which give effect to the provisions of the Convention.

Zambia ratified the Convention on 21st June, 1985, and, therefore, is among the group of States required to prepare and present its National Report on the implementation of the rights contained in the Convention.

Appointment of Board Members of the National Remote Sensing Centre Board.

During the Meeting, Cabinet also approved the appointment of a six (6) member Board for the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Board.

The institution has for some time now been operating without a Board since expiry of tenure of the previous Board. The approval of the Board Members of the NRSC will enhance decision making in the conduct and promotion of scientific, technological and industrial research in various fields, therefore, enhancing socio-economic development in the country.

Appointment of Board Members of the National Science and Technology Council.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of the National Science and Technology Council Board, in accordance with the provisions of the Science and Technology Act No. 26 of 1997, part II, Section 5 (1) and (2).

The approval of the Board will enhance decision making in the conduct and promotion of scientific, technological and industrial research in various fields, therefore, enhancing socio-economic development in the country.

Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) Implementation Modalities for the 2024/2025 Farming Season.

Cabinet, in winding up debate for the day, deliberated on the 2024/2025 Farmer Input Support Programme. It was agreed that Government will utilise the hybrid modality using both the Electronic Voucher System (e-Voucher) in 74 districts and Direct Input Supply (DIS) in 42 districts.

Migration of the farmers to the e-voucher system started during the 2023/2024 farming season. The programme was implemented in 17 districts in Lusaka and Central provinces. Cabinet agreed that in 2024/2025 farming season, Government will migrate a further 57 districts and bring a total to 74 districts onto the e-voucher platform.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

23rd August, 2024