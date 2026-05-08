FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS STATEMENT ON MISLEADING INTERPRETATIONS OF ECZ REQUIREMENTS

We have taken note of the misleading distortions and deliberate misinterpretations being circulated by some opposition political players regarding the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) pre-nomination requirements for Presidential candidates.

The ECZ schedule and accompanying footnote are very clear and straightforward. The provision simply states that:

“Candidates standing for President who are not the official heads of their sponsoring political parties must produce a confirmation letter signed by both the President and Secretary General, stating they have been sponsored by the political party, in addition to the signed adoption certificate.”

Unfortunately, certain political competitors have chosen to politicize and manipulate this very clear provision in an attempt to misinform the public and create unnecessary speculation for selfish political reasons.

As the BM8/ECL Movement we wish to firmly assure our members, supporters, and the general public that our Candidate Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile is fully prepared and compliant with all requirements prescribed by the ECZ.

Our structures across the country remain intact and organized, and we already have more than 300 supporters lined up in each of the 10 provinces in readiness to support our candidate during the nomination process.

We are fully confident that our candidate will satisfy all constitutional and electoral requirements as stipulated by the laws of Zambia and the Electoral Commission of Zambia

We further wish to appeal to members of the media, especially the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), to exercise professionalism, responsibility, and restraint when reporting on sensitive electoral matters.

The dissemination of misinformation and politically motivated misinterpretations has the potential to create unnecessary tension, confusion, and unrest among citizens.

As stakeholders in Zambia’s democracy, all media institutions have a duty to provide factual, balanced, and responsible coverage as we head to the 2026 elections.

Issued by:

Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

BM8/ECL MOVEMENT