PRESS STATEMENT ON THE VISIT TO THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA BY MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will undertake a State Visit to the United Republic of Tanzania on 2nd to 3rd August, 2022, at the invitation of Her Excellency Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

This Visit is highly significant as Tanzania remains a strategic partner as a link for transportation in the southern region for both freight and passengers through the eastern African seaport of Dar-es-Salaam. To this end, during the Visit, President Hichilema and President Hassan will hold bilateral talks where discussions will focus on areas of mutual interest aimed at enhancing trade, investment and infrastructure development, among others.

The two leaders are expected to engage on matters pertaining to the Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA), primarily operational issues including revamping and capitalization of the company.The Tanzania-Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) Pipelines Limited, and the Nakonde-Tunduma One Stop Border Post (OSBP) will also be an area of discussion and focus.

President Hichilema is thus scheduled to tour the Dar-es-Salaam Port, Dar-es-Salaam Standard Main Gauge Railway Station, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited and TAZARA.

President Hichilema and President Hassan will also preside over the signing of Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of Defence and Tourism.

Zambia and Tanzania share strong historical bilateral relations and a common boundary, and the two countries actively cooperate in social, political and economic areas within the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation.

President Hichilema has continued to emphasise the need for Zambia to strengthen ties with its neighbouring countries through increased cooperation for mutual benefit of the people.

The President is of the firm belief that increased collaboration through trade and investment and beneficial joint ventures at regional and continental levels will provide the necessary building blocks and opportunities that are crucial to ensuring improved livelihoods and integral economic transformation. Therefore, it is hoped that President Hichilema’s visit to Tanzania will provide for the firming of the longstanding ties between the two sister countries and unlock the much needed economic opportunities that will yield tangible benefits to the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley. K. Kakubo, MP

Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Lusaka 🇿🇲

1st August, 2022