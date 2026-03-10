Ibhetshu LikaZulu Pressure Group Backs Down in Mnangagwa Term-Limit Court Fight





A controversial court challenge against proposed term-limit extensions for Zimbabwe’s president and Members of Parliament has collapsed after pressure group Ibhetshu LikaZulu dramatically withdrew its case from the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe.





The organisation had filed an application challenging planned constitutional amendments that could push the current presidential and parliamentary terms to 2030, beyond the existing 2028 constitutional limit. But in a sudden reversal, the group said it was stepping back from the legal battle, blaming what it called “vicious propaganda by negative forces.”





Ibhetshu LikaZulu also strongly rejected allegations that it had been working with the ruling ZANU‑PF party to create legal justification for the amendments. Critics had claimed the group was being used as a political proxy to help smooth the passage of the controversial changes without a national referendum.





The withdrawal throws the future of the legal challenge into uncertainty and adds fresh intrigue to Zimbabwe’s heated debate over constitutional changes and presidential term limits.