Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as SAHRC urged to investigate Minister McKenzie’s racist tweets





President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure following calls for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate Minister Gayton McKenzie over racist tweets from years ago.





The posts include offensive racial slurs, sparking outrage across South Africanns and political parties.





ActionSA has formally lodged a complaint with the SAHRC, demanding accountability, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for McKenzie’s immediate removal as Minister. McKenzie denies being racist and claims his comments were taken out of context.





The SAHRC has not yet confirmed whether it will launch an investigation. Ramaphosa’s response is now seen as crucial in addressing the growing public demand for justice and setting a tone on intolerance in government.