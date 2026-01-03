🚨 Pretoria Farmer Overpowered, Tied to a Tree and Robbed on His Own Land – How Many More Farm Attacks Before Rural Communities Are Properly Protected?





A disturbing attack on a farmer outside Pretoria has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of people living and working in rural areas.





According to police, the incident happened on a smallholding on the outskirts of the city when the farmer agreed to meet a man who claimed to be interested in buying the property. What was supposed to be a routine property viewing quickly turned into a violent crime.





The suspect allegedly took advantage of the farmer’s trust, overpowered him, stole his personal belongings, tied him to a tree, and escaped. The farmer was left helpless on his own land until help arrived. Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and no further details about the suspect or vehicle have been released at this stage.





❗ FARM ATTACKS CONTINUE



This attack is not an isolated incident. Farmers across South Africa continue to face robberies, assaults, and violent crimes, often in remote areas where police response times are slow. Criminals increasingly use deception, posing as buyers, workers, or service providers to gain access to farms.





Farmers are among the most vulnerable communities, yet they play a critical role in feeding the nation, creating jobs, supporting rural economies, and contributing to food security not only in South Africa but across parts of the African continent.





❓ WHO IS PROTECTING FARMERS?



How many more farmers must be attacked before rural safety is taken seriously? Where are the specialised rural safety units? Why are criminals able to target farms with such ease?





Protecting farmers is not a political issue — it is a national security and food security issue. When farmers are unsafe, food production is threatened, prices rise, and the entire country feels the impact.





📢 CALL FOR ACTION



Authorities are urged to strengthen rural policing, improve intelligence, and ensure visible patrols in farming areas. Communities are also encouraged to remain alert and report suspicious activity.





Anyone with information related to this attack is urged to contact SAPS.



Farmers deserve protection. Enough is enough.