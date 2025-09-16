PRETORIA HIGH COURT DISMISSES LUNGU FAMILY APPEAL BID WITH COSTS.Lungu family to pay  lawyer hired by the Zambian govt

PRETORIA HIGH COURT DISMISSES LUNGU FAMILY APPEAL BID WITH COSTS





The Pretoria High Court has dismissed, with costs, the Lungu family’s bid for leave to appeal.





The application sought to overturn an earlier court decision that ordered the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s body to Zambia for a state funeral following his death on June 5, 2025.





In its ruling, the court says it is satisfied that no compelling reasons existed to grant leave to appeal, noting that the matter was so fact-specific that there was little to no prospect of a similar case arising in future.





The court has further ruled that there was no reason why costs should not follow.





The Lungu family had argued that the court failed to respect their wishes in its decision to repatriate the body.





Meanwhile, as the ruling was being delivered, the Zambian government and the Lungu family had already begun fresh talks to resolve the impasse over the burial site.



Diamond TV