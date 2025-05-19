PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES TO GO DOWN – FATHER  FRANK BWALYA

PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES TO GO DOWN – FRANK BWALYA



The United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential Support System Media Director, Frank Bwalya, has urged the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to ensure that suppliers of goods and services reduce prices following the Kwacha’s appreciation against the US dollar.





Speaking to the media at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House, Mr. Bwalya stated that it would be unfair for suppliers to continue charging high prices, as this would amount to consumer exploitation.



He emphasized that the government remains optimistic about protecting citizens from unjustifiably high prices of goods and services, given the positive economic developments.





Mr. Bwalya pointed out that the government has implemented various measures to facilitate a reduction in commodity prices, particularly following the Kwacha’s gain against major global currencies.



He noted that the improved power supply should also prompt mealie meal producers to lower their prices, expressing confidence that they would respond positively.





Mr. Bwalya further stressed that while commodity prices typically rise when fuel prices increase, the recent reduction in fuel prices should logically result in price cuts by suppliers.





He reflected on the challenges faced by the UPND government in controlling high commodity prices in its early days, attributing the difficulties to the inherited debt burden but expressing optimism about future price reductions.





Mr Bwalya has called on producers of goods and services, who are usually quick to increase prices, to avoid raising the cost of essential commodities during this period of economic improvement.





Mr. Bwalya concluded by highlighting that President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to ensuring a steady supply of medicines in health facilities and dismissed opposition claims as malicious propaganda aimed at undermining government efforts.



