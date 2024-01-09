Prime minister of France Elizabeth Borne steps down ahead of anticipated reorganisation

France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will no longer be working as the Prime Minister after being in the position for less than two years.

She quit her job at the same time as President Emmanuel Macron is likely to change his top team before the upcoming European elections.

Mr Macron said that Ms. Borne has been very brave, dedicated, and committed in her job.

We don’t know who will be chosen to take her place yet.

Ms Borne will stay in her job until a new prime minister is in charge, according to the Élysée Palace.

She was the second woman to be the leader of France and served for a longer time than Édith Cresson, who was also a prime minister under François Mitterrand from 1991-92.

In recent weeks, there have been many plans to change the government as Mr Macron tries to become more popular before the June election. This is also happening because France will be hosting the Olympic Games this year.

He has three years left as president. Commentators say he needs to make big changes to improve his government’s success after several protests and laws that were not approved.

The government lost an important vote on immigration rules in December, which was seen as a crisis.

The law was finally approved after making some changes to please conservative groups. However, Macron’s party will still have a tough competition in the upcoming European election.

Ms Borne leaving might start big changes, and some important people in the government might take her place.

The 34-year-old education minister Gabriel Attal is the top candidate for the job. He will be the youngest prime minister of France and the first to openly say he is gay.

The armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu, who is 37 years old, and ex-agriculture minister Julien Denormandie are being considered as potential options for the job.

A new prime minister will not be announced until Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Élysée Palace who spoke to the BBC.

The leader of France is supposed to handle the government’s daily tasks and lead the Council of Ministers.

In 2022, Mr. Macron’s party didn’t have enough votes in parliament, so the new prime minister will have a hard time making the President’s ideas into laws.

The new prime minister will be the fourth person to be in charge since Mr. Macron became president in 2017.